Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 126,409 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 514.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,845 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

