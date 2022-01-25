Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 43,484 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of Terex worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Terex by 30.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEX opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

