Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 6,842 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,020,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.