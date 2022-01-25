Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 8,747 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.26. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.