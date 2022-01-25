Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 281,936 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 281,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3,101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

