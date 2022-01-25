Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 227,063 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,063 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of CI Financial worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CI Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CI Financial by 40.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in CI Financial by 26.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $7,591,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,638,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.