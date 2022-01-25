Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 36,704 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 36,704 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $290,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 162.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 147.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

LVS stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

