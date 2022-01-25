Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,090 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $123,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 168,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:STM opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

