Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 773,057 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,057 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of Overstock.com worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after buying an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $15,833,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 64.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

