Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 847 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.59.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

