Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allianz in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Allianz alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. Allianz has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.