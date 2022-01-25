AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director David Hallal Sells 17,100 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $136,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALVR stock remained flat at $$8.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 169,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

