AllSafe Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $102,265.68 and approximately $19.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028605 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

