ALLY (ALY) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $4.50 million and $13,180.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006296 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

