Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

