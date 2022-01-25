Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $177.33 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00041377 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002030 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001759 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

