Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 432 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 437.40 ($5.90). Approximately 20,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 155,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.95).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 470 ($6.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 426.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £517.18 million and a P/E ratio of 128.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

