Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,850 ($24.96) and last traded at GBX 1,770 ($23.88). 217,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 53,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,315 ($31.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,076.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of £725.06 million and a PE ratio of 36.72.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

