Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $26.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $108 EPS for the current fiscal year and $114 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOG opened at $2,607.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,870.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,827.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,809.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

