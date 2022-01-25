Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $26.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $108 EPS for the current fiscal year and $114 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,616.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,861.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,808.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,797.28 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

