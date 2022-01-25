Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $59.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,548.21. 28,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,870.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,827.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.