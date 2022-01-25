Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $43.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2,564.35. 42,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,870.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,827.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.