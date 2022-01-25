Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

GOOG traded down $68.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,539.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,377. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,809.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,870.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,827.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.