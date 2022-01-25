Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s 6th Largest Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,362 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,136,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $41.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,574.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,861.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,808.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

