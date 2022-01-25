Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is WMS Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $68.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,547.44. 15,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,790. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,861.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,808.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

