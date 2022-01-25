Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $155,545.20 and approximately $74,927.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.48 or 0.06671327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.48 or 1.00148390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.