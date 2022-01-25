Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $845,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,382.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,404.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

