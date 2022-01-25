Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.8% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,382.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3,404.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

