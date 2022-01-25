Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,382.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,404.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
