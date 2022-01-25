Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after buying an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

AMBA traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,186. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -159.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.35.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.