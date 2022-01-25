AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

