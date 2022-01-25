AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 2%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.01. Approximately 2,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 474,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AMC Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

