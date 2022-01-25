Amdocs (DOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Amdocs to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

