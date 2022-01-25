Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMTB. Raymond James increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

AMTB stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.14%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

