América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 486,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,363,680 shares.The stock last traded at $19.22 and had previously closed at $19.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in América Móvil by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

