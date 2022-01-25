América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 486,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,363,680 shares.The stock last traded at $19.22 and had previously closed at $19.37.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
