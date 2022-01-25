American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,260 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.36% of American Campus Communities worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NYSE ACC opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

