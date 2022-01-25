American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 139,297 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,297 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Diversey worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,068,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,111,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSEY opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSEY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

