American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of West Fraser Timber worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.51.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

