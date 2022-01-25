American Century Companies Inc. Buys 20,050 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $174.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average of $179.64. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

