American Century Companies Inc. Buys 30,815 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 165.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $23,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $456.24 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $520.36 and its 200 day moving average is $506.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

