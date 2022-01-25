American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 546,532 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 546,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.51% of Tenable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Tenable by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

