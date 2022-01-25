American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 137,830 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 431.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

