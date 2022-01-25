American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of National Vision worth $22,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 59,971 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National Vision by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

