American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Revolve Group worth $21,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,186 shares of company stock worth $41,599,563. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.
Revolve Group Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.