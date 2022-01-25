American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Revolve Group worth $21,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,186 shares of company stock worth $41,599,563. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

