American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Shares of AEM opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.