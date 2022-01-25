American Century Companies Inc. Has $22.33 Million Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.43% of Stantec worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STN stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

