American Century Companies Inc. Has $22.91 Million Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.29% of Lovesac worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,412 shares of company stock valued at $23,814,570. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lovesac stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

