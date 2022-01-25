American Century Companies Inc. Has $24.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

