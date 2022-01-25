American Century Companies Inc. Has $25.07 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.33% of Kilroy Realty worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,973 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,631,000 after acquiring an additional 788,010 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

