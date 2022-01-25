American Century Companies Inc. Has $27.84 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,321 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of DraftKings worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

